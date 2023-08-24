Postal Realty Trust’s (PSTL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

PSTL stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 730.83%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,460.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 1,998 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,460.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,333 shares of company stock valued at $309,812. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,389 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

