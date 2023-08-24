Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRMW

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.