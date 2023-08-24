Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.