Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CI opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.