Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,820.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,566. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

