Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Head-To-Head Review

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quotient Technology and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00 PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than PSQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -15.19% -23.99% -10.53% PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quotient Technology and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $288.77 million 1.38 -$76.51 million ($0.41) -9.73 PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats PSQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications. It also provides Direct-to-Consumer platform, which include Shopmium app to deliver cash back rebates to consumers, market advertisers' brands media, and product placements; Retail Ad Network platform provides brands with a way to support multiple national and regional retailers; Quotient Analytics provides campaign analytics and measured sales results to brands and retailers; and Digital-out-of-Home.. It serves consumer packed goods, representing various brands, including various food, beverage, personal care, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, drug, automotive mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

