RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.42 million, a PE ratio of -273.37 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,533.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 73,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.