Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,173 shares of company stock worth $4,701,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.