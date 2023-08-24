Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.7 %

REG stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile



Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

