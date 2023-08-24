Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

