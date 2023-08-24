Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.89.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

