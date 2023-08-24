Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $406,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $267.58.

In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 113,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 113,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 99,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,153 shares of company stock valued at $58,326,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

