Reviewing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Solar and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 4 0 2.38 FTC Solar 0 2 2 1 2.80

Profitability

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.07%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 105.68%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

This table compares Canadian Solar and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50% FTC Solar -58.87% -86.64% -45.79%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.24 $239.97 million $4.49 5.99 FTC Solar $123.07 million 1.83 -$99.61 million ($0.65) -2.94

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.