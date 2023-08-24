Reviewing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 708.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.36%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 25.61% 13.64% 1.03% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 21.59% 13.61% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.28 8.73 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $278.29 million 1.74 $74.25 million $3.95 6.86

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

