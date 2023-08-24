Reviewing Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) & Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Evolva alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals -26,656.52% -52.38% -39.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolva and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 219.67%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evolva.

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolva and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -59.50 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 144.14 -$87.61 million ($1.93) -1.58

Evolva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Evolva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing novel nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. It operates through the following business segments: Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients, and Health Protection. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes L-Arabinose, Valencene, Nootkatone, and Vanillin. The Health Ingredients segment focuses on NootkaSHIELD. The Health Protection segment is involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying nature-based products with high efficacy that can protect health-conscious consumers. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sørensen, Søren V. S. Nielsen, and Neil Goldsmith in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it develops FPI-1966 for the treatment of multiple cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, bladder, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.