Reviewing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 20.19% 10.33% 0.95% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $186.55 million 2.10 $43.02 million $2.65 8.70 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SmartFinancial and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SmartFinancial and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 5 1 1 2.43 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

