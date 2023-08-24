Richard J. Daly Sells 72,050 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $182.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

