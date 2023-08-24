Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

