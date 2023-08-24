Robert W. Baird Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.