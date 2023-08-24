RXO (RXO) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1839 32 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 40.96%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 171.74 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $228.37 million 29.23

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

