Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 243,551 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,535,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,388,466. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

ECAT opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $330,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

