Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

SNY opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

