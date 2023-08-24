Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

