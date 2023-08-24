ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

