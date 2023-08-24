Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.