Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 259 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.50. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

