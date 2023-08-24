Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.38) to GBX 2,960 ($37.76) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.98) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.17) to GBX 2,915 ($37.19) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

