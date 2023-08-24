Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.05. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

