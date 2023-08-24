Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,693,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 194,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

