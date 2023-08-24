Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VET stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

