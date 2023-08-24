Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

