Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 782,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,126,000 after purchasing an additional 452,669 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 335.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $235.35 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.