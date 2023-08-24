Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after buying an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,213,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,317,000 after purchasing an additional 545,948 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

