Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $535,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

LW stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

