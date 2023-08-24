Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON stock opened at $325.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.61. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

