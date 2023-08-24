Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

