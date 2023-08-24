Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,831 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $285.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

