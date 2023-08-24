Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,750 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $569,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ovintiv by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 241,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

