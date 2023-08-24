Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE URI opened at $448.78 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.36 and its 200 day moving average is $411.29.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.