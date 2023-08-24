Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,339 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $85.50 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

