SEA (NYSE:SE) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SE opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. SEA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SEA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,022,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.