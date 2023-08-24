SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

