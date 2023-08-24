Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,200,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 265,174 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.67 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,155.47% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10441.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

