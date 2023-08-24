SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) & Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Critical Analysis

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIG Group and Sonoco Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products $7.25 billion 0.76 $466.44 million $4.88 11.45

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sonoco Products 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for SIG Group and Sonoco Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SIG Group currently has a consensus price target of C$22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.73%. Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than SIG Group.

Profitability

This table compares SIG Group and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products 6.89% 26.15% 7.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Sonoco Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats SIG Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. SIG Group AG was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging products; and uncoated recycled paperboard products. Sonoco Products Company also offers various packaging materials, including plastic, paper, foam, and other specialty materials. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.