Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 50,582 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

