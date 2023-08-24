Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $393.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Stephens upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.