Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 603,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

