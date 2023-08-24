Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

