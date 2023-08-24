Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.71 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.