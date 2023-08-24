Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.75 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 3.2 %

NLY opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.04.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

